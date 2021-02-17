Обвиняемого в нападениях на женщин в Нижнекамске попросили приговорить к 9 годам строгого режима
В Нижнекамском городском суде состоялись прения сторон по делу 33-летнего Альберта Хабибуллина, обвиняемого в серии нападений на женщин. Представитель гособвинения запросил для него 9 лет лишения свободы с отбыванием в исправительной колонии строгого режима, сообщили в прокуратуре РТ.
Судебное заседание отложено на 14.00 10 марта. Ожидается последнее слово подсудимого.
В начале июля прошлого года в интернете начало распространяться видео с камер наблюдения нижнекамского парка «Семья», на котором видно, как молодой мужчина подбегает к проходящей мимо женщине в хиджабе с тремя детьми и с силой пинает ее со спины. Потом в соцсетях появились видеодоказательства и других нападений: каждый раз жертвами хулигана становились беременные женщины.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
NOW I NEED YOUR HELP HERE to put pressure on the authorities to act. (Firstly the fight video with Chechen brothers was NOT him). This attack took place in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan which is a republic in Russia. Initially news reports said that this man was arrested and he was given a fine of 5000 rubles. . I've had an update now (in the comments from the city council) that he is detained and being investigated. Due to the video going viral on social media the mayor of the city said he will personally make sure that we get justice. But again idk how much I trust the words of politicians. . I want as many of you to go the Instagram page of the mayor of this city (@aidarmetshin) and go to the general council page of the city (@nk_city_administration) and comment on the posts asking for justice for the women in the park that were kicked by this coward. . Mere words and saying he'll take care of it is not enough. It's only once you put pressure on them that they start to act. So bombard especially the page of the mayor @aidarmetshin and comment asking for justice for these women. Along with the brutal attack on this mother 5 other women were attacked too. . Put pressure on the mayor and ask for justice I'll keep an eye out for this, and I ask Russian speaking followers to keep an eye on this and update me if anything happens. _____________________________________ Follow @muslim.daily for more posts / updates: @muslim.daily @muslim.daily @muslim.daily
Следком возбудил дело по статьям «Хулиганство» и «Истязание». Хабибуллин признал вину только по двум из четырех предъявленных ему эпизодов хулиганства.Происшествия Татарстан
комментарии
Пока никто не оставил комментарий, будьте первым